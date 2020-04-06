Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $656,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

ZION opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

