Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 647 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NTAP opened at $37.34 on Monday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.