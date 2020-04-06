Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 422,760.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,702 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,826,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 422,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

