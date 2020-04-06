Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Autohome by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. China International Capital lowered shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

