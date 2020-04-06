Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a negative rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of XEC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,022,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 264,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

