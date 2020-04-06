Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:WRK opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,859,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

