Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKY. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

