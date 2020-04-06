$0.65 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.