Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

