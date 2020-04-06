Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

