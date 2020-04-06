Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $30.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira Biosciences from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.