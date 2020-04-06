Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.