Profund Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,824,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

SHEN stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

