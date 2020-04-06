Profund Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,725,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in United Rentals by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.
In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
