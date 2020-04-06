Profund Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,725,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in United Rentals by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.