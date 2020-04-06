Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Advance Auto Parts worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP opened at $84.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.73.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

