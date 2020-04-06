Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.27 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

