Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

