Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

