Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

