Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

EVTC opened at $20.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.