Man Group plc Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,221,395 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BSBR opened at $4.47 on Monday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

