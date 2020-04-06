Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in National Health Investors by 19,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Health Investors by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

