Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE JEC opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

