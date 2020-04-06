Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $59.45 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Domino’s Pizza worth $59,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $328.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

