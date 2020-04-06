Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $59.45 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Domino’s Pizza worth $59,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $328.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc
Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc
Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Shares Purchased by Man Group plc
Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Shares Purchased by Man Group plc
Profund Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications
Profund Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications
Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 124,026 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH
Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 124,026 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH
Profund Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in United Rentals, Inc.
Profund Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in United Rentals, Inc.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report