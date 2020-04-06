Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

