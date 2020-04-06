Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,585 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

