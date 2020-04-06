Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

NYSE:BFS opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Saul Centers Inc has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial downgraded Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.