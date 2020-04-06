Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

