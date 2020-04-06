Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cision were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signition LP purchased a new position in Cision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CISN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE CISN opened at $9.99 on Monday. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

