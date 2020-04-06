Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

