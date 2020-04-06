Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Godaddy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $26,691.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

Godaddy stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.