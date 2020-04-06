Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.76. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

