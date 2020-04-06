Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.76. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cision Ltd
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cision Ltd
Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
Godaddy Inc Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates
Godaddy Inc Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates
Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Livongo Health
Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Livongo Health
Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,452 Shares of Fossil Group Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,452 Shares of Fossil Group Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report