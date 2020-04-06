Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,452 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,844 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fossil Group worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,522 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 116,357 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 510.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,573 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 60,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Fossil Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOSL shares. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

