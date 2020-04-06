Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -210.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

