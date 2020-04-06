Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2,193.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $57.08 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

