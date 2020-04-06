Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 43,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $54,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Stephens reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.