Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,797 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,692,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 93,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.