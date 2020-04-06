Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Leidos by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

