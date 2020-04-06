Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $54,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

