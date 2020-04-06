Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,528 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

NYSE:NRG opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

