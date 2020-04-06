Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,404 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Groupon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Groupon by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 749,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Groupon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.71. Groupon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GRPN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

