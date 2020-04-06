Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 593,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $10.83 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

