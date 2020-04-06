Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Viewray worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Viewray by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Viewray by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viewray by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 209,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

Get Viewray alerts:

VRAY opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Viewray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.