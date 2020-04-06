Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

