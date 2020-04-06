2,165,054 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,165,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

BWA stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

