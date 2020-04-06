Raymond James & Associates Has $540,000 Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

