Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

