Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after purchasing an additional 530,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $104,804,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE DXC opened at $11.67 on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

