Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

