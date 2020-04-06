Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vale by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vale by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

